The Cook Book

The best recipes using Mushroom

:
Tomato and mushroom toasts recipe
Tomato and mushroom toasts		Fresh mushroom and courgette salad recipe
Fresh mushroom and courgette salad		Chicken with tarragon and chanterelle mushrooms recipe
Chicken with tarragon and chanterelle mushrooms
Tuna and mushroom pizzaEasy20 min
Quick mushroomsEasy5 min
Mixed salad with bolete mushroomsEasy10 min
Prawns with oyster mushrooms Medium15 min
Fettucine with mushrooms and tomatoesMedium40 min
Two mushroom soupMedium35 min
Porcini mushroom risotto Medium10 min
Oyster mushroom ravioli and pumpkin soupMedium15 min
Mushroom-filled cucumber with hollandaise sauceMedium10 min
Veal in cream and mushroom sauceEasy20 min
Prawn and porcini mushroom saladEasy15 min
Mushroom capuccinoEasy10 min
Rolled omelette with prawns, asparagus & mushroomEasy10 min
Summer beans and mushroom thai green curry Medium15 min
Carrot and mushroom crumbleEasy25 min
Chorizo, sweet potato and mushroom saladEasy10 min
Rack of lamb with spinach and mushroom gratinMedium40 min
Wild mushroom and asparagus risottoMedium15 min
Autumn truffles with potatoes and shallotsEasy10 min
Spicy vegetable curryMedium10 min
Spicy mini pizzasEasy20 min
Laura's quick tuna pasta bakeEasy10 min
Monkfish and fennel fondue brochetteEasy10 min
Charentelles with an autumnal twistEasy10 min
Shimeji risotto, eggs and hazelnutsMedium10 min
Carrot and chanterelle soupEasy20 min
Cream of cep soup with savoryEasy10 min

