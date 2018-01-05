> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Chanterelle mushroom

:
Chicken with tarragon and chanterelle mushrooms recipe
Chicken with tarragon and chanterelle mushrooms		Prawn and porcini mushroom salad recipe
Prawn and porcini mushroom salad		Carrot and chanterelle soup recipe
Carrot and chanterelle soup
Fresh mushroom and courgette saladEasy15 min
Tuna and mushroom pizzaEasy20 min
Porcini mushroom risotto Medium10 min
Two mushroom soupMedium35 min
Tomato and mushroom toastsEasy5 min
Oyster mushroom ravioli and pumpkin soupMedium15 min
Mushroom-filled cucumber with hollandaise sauceMedium10 min
Spicy vegetable curryMedium10 min
Rolled omelette with prawns, asparagus & mushroomEasy10 min
Mushroom capuccinoEasy10 min
Chorizo, sweet potato and mushroom saladEasy10 min
Carrot and mushroom crumbleEasy25 min
Rack of lamb with spinach and mushroom gratinMedium40 min
Wild mushroom and asparagus risottoMedium15 min
Autumn truffles with potatoes and shallotsEasy10 min
Fettucine with mushrooms and tomatoesMedium40 min
Prawns with oyster mushrooms Medium15 min
Quick mushroomsEasy5 min
Mixed salad with bolete mushroomsEasy10 min
Black risottoEasy10 min
Laura's quick tuna pasta bakeEasy10 min
Monkfish and fennel fondue brochetteEasy10 min
Spicy mini pizzasEasy20 min
Veal in cream and mushroom sauceEasy20 min
Summer beans and mushroom thai green curry Medium15 min
Shimeji risotto, eggs and hazelnutsMedium10 min
Charentelles with an autumnal twistEasy10 min

12

