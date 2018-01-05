Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Cabbage
:
Roast duck breast with red cabbage
Christmas cabbage
Cabbage leaves stuffed with lentils
Stuffed cabbage
Easy
20 min
Curry sauce (basic)
Easy
10 min
Quinoa salad
Easy
30 min
Vegetarian sausage casserole
Easy
10 min
Steak pasties
Easy
20 min
Couscous
Easy
60 min
Barmy
Easy
10 min
Borsch
Medium
min
Coleslaw
Easy
15 min
Japanese fondue
Easy
50 min
Beetroot hoummous
Easy
10 min
Savoury christmas gateau with rose harrisa halloum
Medium
35 min
Portugese stew
Easy
20 min
Vegetable & meat couscous
Medium
20 min
Lamb casserole
Easy
25 min
1
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Paella
Coconut mousse
Orange mousse
Pineapple mousse
Guava surprise
Mango passion surprise
Citrus surprise
Harlequin
Slinky pink sling
Red apple cocktail
Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for Pancake Day
This Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!