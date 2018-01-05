> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Cabbage

:
Roast duck breast with red cabbage recipe
Roast duck breast with red cabbage		Christmas cabbage recipe
Christmas cabbage		Cabbage leaves stuffed with lentils recipe
Cabbage leaves stuffed with lentils
Stuffed cabbageEasy20 min
Curry sauce (basic)Easy10 min
Quinoa saladEasy30 min
Vegetarian sausage casseroleEasy10 min
Steak pastiesEasy20 min
CouscousEasy60 min
BarmyEasy10 min
BorschMedium min
ColeslawEasy15 min
Japanese fondueEasy50 min
Beetroot hoummousEasy10 min
Savoury christmas gateau with rose harrisa halloumMedium35 min
Portugese stewEasy20 min
Vegetable & meat couscousMedium20 min
Lamb casseroleEasy25 min

1

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumpsYour Yearly Horoscopes 2017
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         