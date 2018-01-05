> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Pumpkin

:
Chocolate mud pots with pumpkins and ghosts recipe
Chocolate mud pots with pumpkins and ghosts		Pumpkin and sweet potato soup recipe
Pumpkin and sweet potato soup		Pumpkin, apple and coconut milk soup recipe
Pumpkin, apple and coconut milk soup
Oyster mushroom ravioli and pumpkin soupMedium15 min
Pumpkin pots with oat pastryMedium15 min
Pumpkin and cinnamon tartMedium30 min
Pumpkin soupEasy20 min
Pumpkin ravioli with cream of cressMedium40 min
Pumpkin soup with blue cheeseEasy20 min
Orange risotto with pumpkinEasy20 min
Pumpkin and chestnut soupEasy15 min
Pumpkin loafMedium20 min
Pumpkin curryEasy15 min
Pasta with sweet & sour tempeh & pumpkinMedium15 min
Pumpkin and caramelised shallot tarte tatinMedium15 min
Spiced pumpkin and ginger soupEasy15 min
Duck and pumpkin shepherd's pieEasy25 min
Pumpkin soupEasy10 min
Halloween jazz toffee applesEasy15 min
Quinoa saladEasy30 min
Halloween biscuitsEasy10 min
CouscousEasy60 min
Vegetable and prune soupEasy15 min
Chinese 5 spice prawns with tamarind chutneyMedium20 min
Homemade energy barsEasy5 min

