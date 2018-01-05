Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Pumpkin
:
Chocolate mud pots with pumpkins and ghosts
Pumpkin and sweet potato soup
Pumpkin, apple and coconut milk soup
Oyster mushroom ravioli and pumpkin soup
Medium
15 min
Pumpkin pots with oat pastry
Medium
15 min
Pumpkin and cinnamon tart
Medium
30 min
Pumpkin soup
Easy
20 min
Pumpkin ravioli with cream of cress
Medium
40 min
Pumpkin soup with blue cheese
Easy
20 min
Orange risotto with pumpkin
Easy
20 min
Pumpkin and chestnut soup
Easy
15 min
Pumpkin loaf
Medium
20 min
Pumpkin curry
Easy
15 min
Pasta with sweet & sour tempeh & pumpkin
Medium
15 min
Pumpkin and caramelised shallot tarte tatin
Medium
15 min
Spiced pumpkin and ginger soup
Easy
15 min
Duck and pumpkin shepherd's pie
Easy
25 min
Pumpkin soup
Easy
10 min
Halloween jazz toffee apples
Easy
15 min
Quinoa salad
Easy
30 min
Halloween biscuits
Easy
10 min
Couscous
Easy
60 min
Vegetable and prune soup
Easy
15 min
Chinese 5 spice prawns with tamarind chutney
Medium
20 min
Homemade energy bars
Easy
5 min
1
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Basic pancake recipe
Heart healthy scotch pancakes
Fluffy American pancakes
Five spice chicken
Spicy Barbequed Mackerel recipe
Spaghetti All Puttanesca recipe
Peas on the side
Tsatsiki recipe
Tomato, chilli and Serrano ham canapés
Bolognese Stuffed Peppers with Cheese recipe
Don't miss...
Retro foods - how many can you remember?
Foods that you can easily grow at home
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Delicious ideas for Pancake Day
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!