The Cook Book

The best recipes using Cucumber

Cucumber sushi recipe
Cucumber sushi		Curried cucumber and cheese carpaccio recipe
Curried cucumber and cheese carpaccio		Asian cucumber salad recipe
Asian cucumber salad
Raita (yoghurt and cucumber) Easy10 min
Mushroom-filled cucumber with hollandaise sauceMedium10 min
Cucumber stuffed with cream of salmonEasy30 min
Cream cucumberEasy10 min
Scallop and cucumber canapésEasy15 min
Cucumber salad with tarragon creamEasy30 min
Cucumber saladEasy20 min
Cucumber and herb soupEasy35 min
Cucumber and prawns in cream cheeseEasy20 min
Cucumber and herb soupMedium15 min
Cucumber and radish smoothieEasy5 min
Cucumber and peach saladEasy15 min
Salmon, avocado and cucumber sushiHard10 min
Summer wheat saladEasy20 min
Grapefruit saladEasy15 min
Salt-grilled sea bream with balsamic caramelMedium15 min
Cream cheese and salad sandwichEasy5 min
Spicy mediterranean salad with mintEasy30 min
Salade nicoiseEasy15 min
Japanese salad with mackerel and ginger recipeMedium10 min
Vegetable ribbon and organic beef kebabsEasy min
Noodle saladMedium20 min
Tahitian fish cevicheEasy20 min
Gazpacho with oystersMedium30 min
Lobster saladMedium30 min
GazpachoEasy20 min
TaboulehEasy20 min

