Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Cress
:
Pea & watercress soup
Pumpkin ravioli with cream of cress
Trout and cress terrine
Roast duck breast with red cabbage
Easy
5 min
Stuffed peppers
Easy
10 min
Prawn and ham rice salad
Easy
10 min
Piccata verde (veal escalope in green sauce)
Easy
10 min
Warm black pudding, wicklow cheese and egg salad
Easy
10 min
Cumberland wraps
Medium
10 min
Roast beetroot, clementine and goats cheese salad
Easy
20 min
Roast beef and roast potatoes
Medium
30 min
Exotic seafood salad
Easy
20 min
1
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Apple pie
Pork fillets with pineapple
Seafood tagliatelle
Spaghetti in tomato sauce
Bruschetta
Papaya with blueberries
Lemon chicken
Pumpkin soup
Pumpkin loaf
Halloween cake
Don't miss...
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures
This Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Next Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!