The best recipes using Shallot
:
Pumpkin and caramelised shallot tarte tatin
Grapefruit salad
Stuffed sea bass
Autumn truffles with potatoes and shallots
Easy
10 min
Shallot and cinnamon tart
Easy
35 min
Courgette gazpacho with peppers
Easy
25 min
Exotic salad with bean sprouts and coriander
Easy
30 min
Poached turbot with morels
Easy
30 min
Pork in caramel
Easy
10 min
Charentelles with an autumnal twist
Easy
10 min
Seafood tagliatelle
Medium
30 min
Caulifower and seafood tabbouleh
Medium
30 min
Scallops with champagne
Easy
20 min
Seafood risotto
Easy
30 min
Carrot and chive flan
Easy
25 min
Cream of cep soup with savory
Easy
10 min
Mussel vegetable crunch
Medium
25 min
Baked perch with pesto and basil sauce
Easy
15 min
Oven-baked bass
Easy
20 min
Lemon and mint chicken
Easy
100 min
Vietnamese salad
Easy
30 min
Crab and grapefruit salad
Easy
20 min
Salmon ceviche
Easy
10 min
Mireille mackerel
Easy
10 min
Oriental prawns
Easy
20 min
Mussels in white wine sauce
Easy
25 min
Stuffed peppers
Easy
10 min
Quinoa tabbouleh salad
Easy
20 min
Fennel and soya milk clafoutis
Easy
15 min
Prawn and ham rice salad
Easy
10 min
1
2
3
Back to ingredient list
