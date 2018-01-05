> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Shallot

:
Pumpkin and caramelised shallot tarte tatin recipe
Pumpkin and caramelised shallot tarte tatin		Grapefruit salad recipe
Grapefruit salad		Stuffed sea bass recipe
Stuffed sea bass
Autumn truffles with potatoes and shallotsEasy10 min
Shallot and cinnamon tartEasy35 min
Courgette gazpacho with peppersEasy25 min
Exotic salad with bean sprouts and corianderEasy30 min
Poached turbot with morelsEasy30 min
Pork in caramelEasy10 min
Charentelles with an autumnal twistEasy10 min
Seafood tagliatelleMedium30 min
Caulifower and seafood tabboulehMedium30 min
Scallops with champagneEasy20 min
Seafood risottoEasy30 min
Carrot and chive flanEasy25 min
Cream of cep soup with savoryEasy10 min
Mussel vegetable crunchMedium25 min
Baked perch with pesto and basil sauceEasy15 min
Oven-baked bassEasy20 min
Lemon and mint chickenEasy100 min
Vietnamese saladEasy30 min
Crab and grapefruit saladEasy20 min
Salmon cevicheEasy10 min
Mireille mackerelEasy10 min
Oriental prawnsEasy20 min
Mussels in white wine sauceEasy25 min
Stuffed peppersEasy10 min
Quinoa tabbouleh saladEasy20 min
Fennel and soya milk clafoutisEasy15 min
Prawn and ham rice saladEasy10 min

123

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
How do the stars of the 1990's look today?The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         