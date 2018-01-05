Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Chickory
:
French gingerbread
French onion soup
French country chicken
French onion tart
Easy
30 min
Wholemeal french bread
Easy
min
Pear and chocolate gateau
Hard
30 min
Salmon and lentil salad
Easy
10 min
Pancake batter
Easy
10 min
Gonzague chocolate mousse
Easy
20 min
Orange and ginger pancakes
Easy
20 min
Pine nut tart
Easy
20 min
Anchovy paste
Easy
10 min
Chicken with tarragon and chanterelle mushrooms
Easy
10 min
Chocolate dominoes
Easy
30 min
Bacon wrapped prunes
Easy
10 min
Tomates confites (oven-dried tomatoes)
Easy
20 min
Seychellois chicken curry
Easy
20 min
Tomato and goat's cheese tart
Easy
15 min
Tomato caviar
Easy
10 min
Peach, apple & cinnamon compote
Easy
15 min
Savoury mini croissants
Easy
20 min
Grapefruit salad
Easy
15 min
Red fruit compote
Easy
15 min
Fig soup
Easy
25 min
Walnut bites
Easy
15 min
Mini chocolate soufflés
Medium
30 min
Prawns with oyster mushrooms
Medium
15 min
Dark chocolate gateau with candied orange
Medium
15 min
Pan-fried tiger prawns and creamed asparagus
Medium
15 min
Scrambled egg and asparagus verrines
Medium
20 min
1
2
3
4
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Iced avocado soup with salmon
Aniseed shortbread with fennel cream
Rabbit and lemon tagine
Tabbouleh
Tomato and goat's cheese tart
Cherry clafoutis
Curried cucumber and cheese carpaccio
Carpaccio of veal with tuna
Duck with pineapple and ginger
Carpaccio of perch with vanilla oil
Don't miss...
Foods that you can easily grow at home
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Delicious ideas for Pancake Day
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!