The Cook Book

The best recipes using Spinach

Spinach gratin recipe
Spinach gratin		Spinach and goat's cheese lasagne recipe
Spinach and goat's cheese lasagne		Potato gnocchi with tomato, spinach & mascarpone recipe
Potato gnocchi with tomato, spinach & mascarpone
Ham and spinach rollsEasy35 min
Tuna and spinach parcels Easy20 min
Salmon and spinach lasagneEasy25 min
Coconut, spinach and rice soupMedium15 min
Spinach and strawberry saladEasy10 min
Sardine and spinach gratinEasy10 min
Rack of lamb with spinach and mushroom gratinMedium40 min
Roast leg of lambMedium40 min
Spring eggsMedium35 min
Pumpkin ravioli with cream of cressMedium40 min
Mixed salad with bolete mushroomsEasy10 min
Poached eggs on a bed of potatoesEasy20 min
Pasta salad with peanutsEasy10 min
Vegetable and raisin medleyEasy15 min
Sole terrineEasy20 min
Coconut vegetable curryEasy10 min
Piccata verde (veal escalope in green sauce)Easy10 min
Summer tart Easy20 min
grilled aubergine puttanesca tortellini with mozzEasy10 min
Vegetable coconut and coriander curryEasy10 min
Peach and feta saladEasy15 min
Caesar saladEasy15 min

