Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Spinach
:
Spinach gratin
Spinach and goat's cheese lasagne
Potato gnocchi with tomato, spinach & mascarpone
Ham and spinach rolls
Easy
35 min
Tuna and spinach parcels
Easy
20 min
Salmon and spinach lasagne
Easy
25 min
Coconut, spinach and rice soup
Medium
15 min
Spinach and strawberry salad
Easy
10 min
Sardine and spinach gratin
Easy
10 min
Rack of lamb with spinach and mushroom gratin
Medium
40 min
Roast leg of lamb
Medium
40 min
Spring eggs
Medium
35 min
Pumpkin ravioli with cream of cress
Medium
40 min
Mixed salad with bolete mushrooms
Easy
10 min
Poached eggs on a bed of potatoes
Easy
20 min
Pasta salad with peanuts
Easy
10 min
Vegetable and raisin medley
Easy
15 min
Sole terrine
Easy
20 min
Coconut vegetable curry
Easy
10 min
Piccata verde (veal escalope in green sauce)
Easy
10 min
Summer tart
Easy
20 min
grilled aubergine puttanesca tortellini with mozz
Easy
10 min
Vegetable coconut and coriander curry
Easy
10 min
Peach and feta salad
Easy
15 min
Caesar salad
Easy
15 min
