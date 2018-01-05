Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Fennel
:
Fennel with grapefruit
Fennel and soya milk clafoutis
Turbot fillets with fennel
Roasted fennel
Easy
5 min
Fennel and grapefruit soup
Easy
10 min
Fennel stuffed with rice and ham
Easy
40 min
Monkfish and fennel fondue brochette
Easy
10 min
Fennel salad with lentils
Easy
20 min
Oven-roasted fennel
Easy
10 min
Aniseed shortbread with fennel cream
Medium
35 min
Celery soup with walnuts and crème fraîche
Easy
5 min
Cooked and raw vegetable salad
Medium
30 min
Salade nicoise
Easy
15 min
Cauliflower chop suey
Medium
10 min
Penne pasta in sardine sauce
Easy
15 min
Creme catalan
Easy
30 min
Pan-fried scorpion fish in olive oil
Medium
25 min
Dublin beef wellington
Easy
5 min
Vegetable and herb carpaccio
Easy
30 min
Cod with aniseed sauce
Easy
10 min
Vegetable ribbon and organic beef kebabs
Easy
min
Mussels tapas
Easy
30 min
Chicken biryani
Easy
30 min
Roast beetroot, clementine and goats cheese salad
Easy
20 min
Coconut and pistachio chicken curry
Easy
30 min
Sardine and spinach gratin
Easy
10 min
Vegetable soup
Easy
25 min
1
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Two mushroom soup
Cucumber and herb soup
Borsch
Fig soup
Kiwi soup
Caribbean quail
Oven-roasted fennel
Walnut bites
Pear and chocolate gateau
Gazpacho with oysters
Don't miss...
The massive rose gold trend
This Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Next Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!