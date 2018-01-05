> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Fennel

:
Fennel with grapefruit recipe
Fennel with grapefruit		Fennel and soya milk clafoutis recipe
Fennel and soya milk clafoutis		Turbot fillets with fennel recipe
Turbot fillets with fennel
Roasted fennelEasy5 min
Fennel and grapefruit soupEasy10 min
Fennel stuffed with rice and hamEasy40 min
Monkfish and fennel fondue brochetteEasy10 min
Fennel salad with lentilsEasy20 min
Oven-roasted fennelEasy10 min
Aniseed shortbread with fennel creamMedium35 min
Celery soup with walnuts and crème fraîcheEasy5 min
Cooked and raw vegetable saladMedium30 min
Salade nicoiseEasy15 min
Cauliflower chop sueyMedium10 min
Penne pasta in sardine sauceEasy15 min
Creme catalanEasy30 min
Pan-fried scorpion fish in olive oilMedium25 min
Dublin beef wellingtonEasy5 min
Vegetable and herb carpaccioEasy30 min
Cod with aniseed sauceEasy10 min
Vegetable ribbon and organic beef kebabsEasy min
Mussels tapasEasy30 min
Chicken biryaniEasy30 min
Roast beetroot, clementine and goats cheese saladEasy20 min
Coconut and pistachio chicken curryEasy30 min
Sardine and spinach gratinEasy10 min
Vegetable soupEasy25 min

1

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
The massive rose gold trendThis Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         