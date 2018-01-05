Albums
The best recipes using Fava bean
:
Spicy sauté beans
Bean soup
Broccoli salad with borlotti beans
Mini tortiglioni with haricot bean sauce
Easy
20 min
Green hummus
Easy
5 min
Sausage and bean pie
Easy
30 min
Indian style bean pasta
Easy
10 min
Salmon, bean and lettuce rolls
Easy
10 min
Potato, beans, sausage and cheese pie
Easy
10 min
Pasta and baked beans
Easy
10 min
Exotic salad with bean sprouts and coriander
Easy
30 min
Prawn noodles
Easy
40 min
Summer beans and mushroom thai green curry
Medium
15 min
Tricolore purée
Easy
60 min
Tangy vinaigrette
Easy
5 min
Smoked paprika & bell pepper
Easy
5 min
Sausages with leek and mustard
Easy
5 min
Chunky sausage soup
Easy
30 min
Chicken and citrus salad
Easy
25 min
Strawberry tart
Easy
20 min
Vietnamese salad
Easy
30 min
Choca mocha nectar with coffee granita
Easy
20 min
Minestrone soup
Easy
20 min
Beef tortillas
Easy
15 min
Sautéed lamb with saffron
Easy
30 min
Chicken chop suey
Easy
30 min
Curry sauce (basic)
Easy
10 min
Coconut vegetable curry
Easy
10 min
Leek & asparagus quiche
Easy
10 min
Pumpkin and cinnamon tart
Medium
30 min
More recipes :
Chestnut macaroons with chocolate sauce
Chestnut mousse
Tomato soup
Red fruit compote
Vegetable soup
Two mushroom soup
Cucumber and herb soup
Borsch
Fig soup
Kiwi soup
