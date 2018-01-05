> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Duck

:
Roast duck breast with red cabbage recipe
Roast duck breast with red cabbage		Sesame duck kebabs recipe
Sesame duck kebabs		Duck breast with tea sauce recipe
Duck breast with tea sauce
Crispy duck with apricot and plum sauceHard30 min
Duck cutlets in green pepper sauceEasy10 min
Duck with pineapple and gingerMedium35 min
Glazed duckMedium20 min
Duck and pumpkin shepherd's pieEasy25 min
Duck à l'orangeMedium20 min
Foie gras terrineHard25 min
Turkey in champagne with salardaise potatoesMedium15 min
CassouletEasy30 min
Foie grasMedium25 min

