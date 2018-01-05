Albums
The best recipes using Duck
Roast duck breast with red cabbage
Sesame duck kebabs
Duck breast with tea sauce
Crispy duck with apricot and plum sauce
Hard
30 min
Duck cutlets in green pepper sauce
Easy
10 min
Duck with pineapple and ginger
Medium
35 min
Glazed duck
Medium
20 min
Duck and pumpkin shepherd's pie
Easy
25 min
Duck à l'orange
Medium
20 min
Foie gras terrine
Hard
25 min
Turkey in champagne with salardaise potatoes
Medium
15 min
Cassoulet
Easy
30 min
Foie gras
Medium
25 min
More recipes :
Christmas log with chestnut mousse
Glazed duck
Roast saddle of hare
Baked red mullet
Vegetable and prune soup
Cauliflower chop suey
Cauliflower curry
Oporto celery
Scandinavian chicory
Goose with chestnuts
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
