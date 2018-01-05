> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using White bean

:
Spicy sauté beans recipe
Spicy sauté beans
Bean soup
Broccoli salad with borlotti beans
Mini tortiglioni with haricot bean sauceEasy20 min
Green hummusEasy5 min
Sausage and bean pieEasy30 min
Indian style bean pastaEasy10 min
Salmon, bean and lettuce rollsEasy10 min
Potato, beans, sausage and cheese pieEasy10 min
Pasta and baked beansEasy10 min
Exotic salad with bean sprouts and corianderEasy30 min
Prawn noodlesEasy40 min
Summer beans and mushroom thai green curry Medium15 min
Tricolore puréeEasy60 min
Tangy vinaigretteEasy5 min
Smoked paprika & bell pepperEasy5 min
Sausages with leek and mustardEasy5 min
Chunky sausage soupEasy30 min
Chicken and citrus saladEasy25 min
Strawberry tartEasy20 min
Vietnamese saladEasy30 min
Choca mocha nectar with coffee granitaEasy20 min
Minestrone soupEasy20 min
Beef tortillasEasy15 min
Sautéed lamb with saffronEasy30 min
Chicken chop sueyEasy30 min
Curry sauce (basic)Easy10 min
Coconut vegetable curryEasy10 min
Leek & asparagus quiche Easy10 min
Pumpkin and cinnamon tartMedium30 min

