> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Lettuce

:
Spring eggs recipe
Spring eggs		Cream cheese and salad sandwich recipe
Cream cheese and salad sandwich		Chicken salad sandwich recipe
Chicken salad sandwich
Salmon, bean and lettuce rollsEasy10 min
Ham and fig saladEasy30 min
Mixed salad with bolete mushroomsEasy10 min
Chicken and citrus saladEasy25 min
Baked roquefort with pearsEasy20 min
Artichoke & almond saladMedium15 min
Aubergine saladEasy10 min
Peas on the sideEasy10 min
Balaton saladEasy30 min
Chicken tikka kebabsMedium10 min
Lobster saladMedium30 min
Seafood tapasEasy min
Noodle saladMedium20 min
Prawn cocktailEasy15 min
Pascale saladEasy20 min
Prawn and asparagus saladEasy30 min
Californian saladEasy15 min
Quick potato and fish saladEasy5 min
Sausage hot dogEasy15 min
Spicy hot beef with icebergEasy5 min
Crunchy cauliflower saladEasy15 min
Oat soupEasy5 min
Chicken tikka masalaMedium10 min
Sausage casseroleEasy20 min
Fish tacosEasy20 min
Tomato, feta and barley bread tartletsEasy10 min
Avocado mousse with smoked troutEasy20 min

12

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Naturally beautiful celebritiesThe Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         