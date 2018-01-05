Albums
The best recipes using Lentil
:
Sausage & lentils with maille mustard sauce
Indian lentil dahl
Lentil purée
Lentil and chestnut stew
Medium
30 min
Fennel salad with lentils
Easy
20 min
Blue cheese, lentil and pear salad
Easy
35 min
Cabbage leaves stuffed with lentils
Easy
30 min
Salmon and lentil salad
Easy
10 min
Strawberry tart
Easy
20 min
Pumpkin and cinnamon tart
Medium
30 min
Amaretto peach tart
Easy
30 min
1
Peaches roasted in butter
Spiced peach and nectarine compote
Caramelised peach cake
Nectarine sabayon
Chocolate cake
Chickpea and aubergine tagine
Apple and chicken skewers with lemon sauce
Zesty apple and crab cups
Crunchy wheat and apple salad
Chicken and apple couscous
