The Cook Book

The best recipes using Onion

French onion soup recipe
French onion soup		Hot sausage & onion wrap
Hot sausage & onion wrap		Chilli, red onion and chorizo potato bake
Chilli, red onion and chorizo potato bake
Sausage, sage and onion pieEasy10 min
Tomato, bacon, rosemary & red onion rigatoniEasy20 min
French onion tartEasy30 min
Pizza alla siciliana (artichoke & onion)Easy20 min
Flammekueche (cream and onion tart)Easy30 min
Spicy tuna with tagine-style onionsEasy30 min
MoussakaEasy15 min
Vegetable parcelsEasy15 min
Spinach and goat's cheese lasagneEasy25 min
Sweet & sour porkEasy40 min
Chicken and citrus saladEasy25 min
Vegetable samosasEasy30 min
Pork fillets with pineappleEasy15 min
Aubergine saladEasy10 min
Chicken and apple couscousEasy20 min
Buckwheat noodles with broccoli and dipping sauceEasy15 min
Irish burgers with green sauceEasy20 min
Risotto with two peppersEasy15 min
Corned beef quicheEasy20 min
Peas on the sideEasy10 min
Celery soup with walnuts and crème fraîcheEasy5 min
Spicy potato saladMedium30 min
Fettucine with mushrooms and tomatoesMedium40 min
Chayote stuffed with crabMedium15 min
Chasseur sauce (for chicken chasseur)Medium30 min
Smoked salmon with avocados and fine herbsMedium30 min
Red rice saladMedium10 min

123

