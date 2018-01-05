Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Onion
:
French onion soup
Hot sausage & onion wrap
Chilli, red onion and chorizo potato bake
Sausage, sage and onion pie
Easy
10 min
Tomato, bacon, rosemary & red onion rigatoni
Easy
20 min
French onion tart
Easy
30 min
Pizza alla siciliana (artichoke & onion)
Easy
20 min
Flammekueche (cream and onion tart)
Easy
30 min
Spicy tuna with tagine-style onions
Easy
30 min
Moussaka
Easy
15 min
Vegetable parcels
Easy
15 min
Spinach and goat's cheese lasagne
Easy
25 min
Sweet & sour pork
Easy
40 min
Chicken and citrus salad
Easy
25 min
Vegetable samosas
Easy
30 min
Pork fillets with pineapple
Easy
15 min
Aubergine salad
Easy
10 min
Chicken and apple couscous
Easy
20 min
Buckwheat noodles with broccoli and dipping sauce
Easy
15 min
Irish burgers with green sauce
Easy
20 min
Risotto with two peppers
Easy
15 min
Corned beef quiche
Easy
20 min
Peas on the side
Easy
10 min
Celery soup with walnuts and crème fraîche
Easy
5 min
Spicy potato salad
Medium
30 min
Fettucine with mushrooms and tomatoes
Medium
40 min
Chayote stuffed with crab
Medium
15 min
Chasseur sauce (for chicken chasseur)
Medium
30 min
Smoked salmon with avocados and fine herbs
Medium
30 min
Red rice salad
Medium
10 min
1
2
3
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Prawn and Ham Rice Salad
Smoked Salmon Potato Salad
BBQ Marinade
Apple & Picota Cherry Tartlets
Serrano Ham and Manchego Salad
Chocolate and Picota Cherry Terrine
Picota Cherry Cordial
Carrie Woo Cocktail
Samantha Sunrise Cocktail
Miranda Mojito Cocktail
Don't miss...
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!