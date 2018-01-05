> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Peas

:
Vegetarian pea curry recipe
Vegetarian pea curry		Pea & watercress soup recipe
Pea & watercress soup 		Pea & asparagus risotto recipe
Pea & asparagus risotto
Peas on the sideEasy10 min
Potato and green pea curryMedium10 min
Pea and mint soupEasy25 min
Lamb chops with pea, mint and avocado saladMedium45 min
Pea risottoEasy40 min
Summer pea, broccoli and mint soupEasy10 min
Seafood and herb lasagneEasy20 min
Vegetable samosasEasy30 min
Prawn and vegetable stir-fryEasy25 min
Special risottoEasy10 min
Chinese riceEasy20 min
Spooky cheesy shredded wheat chicken fingersEasy15 min
Spaghetti fish supperEasy10 min
Cooked and raw vegetable saladMedium30 min
Tuna vodka salad with misoEasy15 min
Cantonese fried rice with prawnsEasy30 min
Chicken and tomato crumbleMedium10 min
Summer beans and mushroom thai green curry Medium15 min
Chicken risotto Easy20 min
Springtime risottoEasy26 min
PaellaEasy60 min
Chicken with baby corn-on-the-cobEasy20 min
Lebanese bitesEasy10 min
Roasted sea bass with thyme and tarragonMedium25 min
Shepherd's pieEasy20 min
Chicken risottoEasy20 min
Shepherd's pieEasy10 min

12

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys Naturally beautiful celebrities
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         