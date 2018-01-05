Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Peas
:
Vegetarian pea curry
Pea & watercress soup
Pea & asparagus risotto
Peas on the side
Easy
10 min
Potato and green pea curry
Medium
10 min
Pea and mint soup
Easy
25 min
Lamb chops with pea, mint and avocado salad
Medium
45 min
Pea risotto
Easy
40 min
Summer pea, broccoli and mint soup
Easy
10 min
Seafood and herb lasagne
Easy
20 min
Vegetable samosas
Easy
30 min
Prawn and vegetable stir-fry
Easy
25 min
Special risotto
Easy
10 min
Chinese rice
Easy
20 min
Spooky cheesy shredded wheat chicken fingers
Easy
15 min
Spaghetti fish supper
Easy
10 min
Cooked and raw vegetable salad
Medium
30 min
Tuna vodka salad with miso
Easy
15 min
Cantonese fried rice with prawns
Easy
30 min
Chicken and tomato crumble
Medium
10 min
Summer beans and mushroom thai green curry
Medium
15 min
Chicken risotto
Easy
20 min
Springtime risotto
Easy
26 min
Paella
Easy
60 min
Chicken with baby corn-on-the-cob
Easy
20 min
Lebanese bites
Easy
10 min
Roasted sea bass with thyme and tarragon
Medium
25 min
Shepherd's pie
Easy
20 min
Chicken risotto
Easy
20 min
Shepherd's pie
Easy
10 min
1
2
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Pasta and baked beans
Baked honey and pistachio bananas
Iced meringue fruit dessert
Melon and marzipan fromage frais
Kiwi, apple and orange tart
Scrumptious chicken
Seafood and coconut kebabs
Sun-dried tomatoes
Olive and tomato terrine
Grilled tuna with cherry tomato coulis
Don't miss...
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Naturally beautiful celebrities
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!