The Cook Book

The best recipes using Pepper

Foolproof pepper sauceEasy10 min
Courgette gazpacho with peppersEasy25 min
Christmas tree pepper pizzaEasy10 min
Risotto with two peppersEasy15 min
Greek yoghurt with peppers, feta and pine nutsEasy20 min
Red and green pepper beefEasy10 min
Oak smoked ham and pepper frittataMedium20 min
Aubergine and sweet pepper gratinEasy45 min
Roasted peppers in oilEasy20 min
Duck cutlets in green pepper sauceEasy10 min
Mussels with green pepperEasy10 min
Broccoli with chestnuts, black pepper and pancettaEasy10 min
Pepper soupEasy30 min
Penne with bacon and red pepper recipeEasy10 min
Red pepper saladEasy5 min
La coca (mexican tomato and red pepper tart)Easy30 min
Bresaola and pepper bitesEasy10 min
Sautéed beef with peppersEasy20 min
Red pepper tartEasy35 min
Bolognese stuffed peppers with cheese recipeEasy10 min
Open halloumi and pepper sandwichEasy10 min
Yellow pepper gazpachoEasy30 min
Liver kebabsEasy10 min
Romesco sauceEasy15 min
Basque chickenEasy20 min
Chinese loafEasy30 min
Vegetable parcelsEasy15 min

