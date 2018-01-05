> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Potato

:
Cod papillote with ginger, citrus and sweet potato recipe
Cod papillote with ginger, citrus and sweet potato		Garlic potatoes recipe
Garlic potatoes		Potato and feta bake recipe
Potato and feta bake
Potato, beans, sausage and cheese pieEasy10 min
Leek and potato soupEasy10 min
Poached eggs on a bed of potatoesEasy20 min
Autumn truffles with potatoes and shallotsEasy10 min
Perfect mashed potatoesEasy10 min
Jamaican jerk chicken and potato stir fryEasy10 min
Potato gnocchi with tomato, spinach & mascarponeEasy5 min
Chilli, red onion and chorizo potato bakeEasy5 min
Sweet potato soupEasy10 min
Spicy potato saladMedium30 min
Potato and green pea curryMedium10 min
Pumpkin and sweet potato soupMedium15 min
Thai potato & prawn saladMedium10 min
Moroccan potatoes with cumin and chickenMedium10 min
Potatoes baked in foil with herbs and creamEasy15 min
Roast sweet potato soup with paprika and baconEasy10 min
Quick potato and fish saladEasy5 min
Panfried tuna steak with warm potato salad, tomatoEasy10 min
Turkey in champagne with salardaise potatoesMedium15 min
Chorizo, sweet potato and mushroom saladEasy10 min
Stuffed baby potatoesEasy10 min
Oven baked potatoesEasy5 min
Perfect roast potatoesEasy20 min
Mashed potatoesEasy5 min
The perfect mashed potatoes. Easy10 min
Mexican potatoes and eggsEasy10 min
Roast beef and roast potatoesMedium30 min

123

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesDIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayPlay Our 2048 Game!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         