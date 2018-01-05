Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Potato
:
Cod papillote with ginger, citrus and sweet potato
Garlic potatoes
Potato and feta bake
Potato, beans, sausage and cheese pie
Easy
10 min
Leek and potato soup
Easy
10 min
Poached eggs on a bed of potatoes
Easy
20 min
Autumn truffles with potatoes and shallots
Easy
10 min
Perfect mashed potatoes
Easy
10 min
Jamaican jerk chicken and potato stir fry
Easy
10 min
Potato gnocchi with tomato, spinach & mascarpone
Easy
5 min
Chilli, red onion and chorizo potato bake
Easy
5 min
Sweet potato soup
Easy
10 min
Spicy potato salad
Medium
30 min
Potato and green pea curry
Medium
10 min
Pumpkin and sweet potato soup
Medium
15 min
Thai potato & prawn salad
Medium
10 min
Moroccan potatoes with cumin and chicken
Medium
10 min
Potatoes baked in foil with herbs and cream
Easy
15 min
Roast sweet potato soup with paprika and bacon
Easy
10 min
Quick potato and fish salad
Easy
5 min
Panfried tuna steak with warm potato salad, tomato
Easy
10 min
Turkey in champagne with salardaise potatoes
Medium
15 min
Chorizo, sweet potato and mushroom salad
Easy
10 min
Stuffed baby potatoes
Easy
10 min
Oven baked potatoes
Easy
5 min
Perfect roast potatoes
Easy
20 min
Mashed potatoes
Easy
5 min
The perfect mashed potatoes.
Easy
10 min
Mexican potatoes and eggs
Easy
10 min
Roast beef and roast potatoes
Medium
30 min
1
2
3
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Blueberry cranachan
Apple Jameson tart
Irish coffee meringue slice
Blueberry fool
Soda bread
Oat biscuits
Irish rarebit
Steak pasties
Corned beef hash
Orange risotto with pumpkin
Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
Play Our 2048 Game!
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!