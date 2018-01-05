> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Salad

:
Grapefruit salad recipe
Grapefruit salad		Light waldorf salad recipe
Light waldorf salad		Cream cheese and salad sandwich recipe
Cream cheese and salad sandwich
Chicken salad sandwichEasy8 min
Aubergine saladEasy10 min
Papaya fruit saladEasy25 min
Chicken and citrus saladEasy25 min
Fresh mushroom and courgette saladEasy15 min
Monkfish and asparagus saladEasy30 min
Pasta salad with peanutsEasy10 min
Spicy mediterranean salad with mintEasy30 min
Crab and grapefruit saladEasy20 min
Salad with orangesEasy10 min
Vietnamese saladEasy30 min
Mixed salad with bolete mushroomsEasy10 min
Apple & sultana saladEasy30 min
Broccoli salad with cracked wheat and pistachioEasy10 min
Salad with strawberries, kumquats and rose petalsEasy10 min
Ham and fig saladEasy30 min
Quinoa tabbouleh saladEasy20 min
Quinoa saladEasy30 min
Summer wheat saladEasy20 min
Asian cucumber saladEasy10 min
Prawn and ham rice saladEasy10 min
Tuna vodka salad with misoEasy15 min
Tomato and ricotta saladEasy10 min
Avocado and tomato saladEasy5 min
Gorgonzola penne saladEasy20 min
Spicy potato saladMedium30 min
Artichoke & almond saladMedium15 min

123

