> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Soya

:
Fennel and soya milk clafoutis recipe
Fennel and soya milk clafoutis		Walnut and spiced plum christmas cob recipe
Walnut and spiced plum christmas cob		Chocolate mud pots with pumpkins and ghosts recipe
Chocolate mud pots with pumpkins and ghosts
Vietnamese saladEasy30 min
Pumpkin and sweet potato soupMedium15 min
BobotieEasy30 min
Noodle saladMedium20 min
Pasta with sweet & sour tempeh & pumpkinMedium15 min
White chocolate panna cottaEasy20 min
Crispy salmon parcelsMedium20 min

1

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Retro foods - how many can you remember?Foods that you can easily grow at home
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         