Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Truffle
:
Eggs with truffles
Chocolate truffles
Giant chocolate truffle
Autumn truffles with potatoes and shallots
Easy
10 min
Scrambled eggs with truffle
Easy
10 min
Oyster mushroom ravioli and pumpkin soup
Medium
15 min
Foie gras fried with apple
Easy
20 min
Wild mushroom and asparagus risotto
Medium
15 min
1
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Peanut pasta with fried tempeh bits
Lentil and Chestnut Stew
Winkles
Roasted Garlic
Garlicky Roast
Plum Salsa
Blue Cheese, Lentil and Pear Salad
Ice Cream Burger
Tomato, bacon, rosemary & red onion rigatoni
Banana Cake
Don't miss...
How do the stars of the 1990's look today?
The most memorable movie kisses of all time
100 baby names fit for a royal
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!