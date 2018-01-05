> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Truffle

:
Eggs with truffles recipe
Eggs with truffles		Chocolate truffles recipe
Chocolate truffles		Giant chocolate truffle recipe
Giant chocolate truffle
Autumn truffles with potatoes and shallotsEasy10 min
Scrambled eggs with truffleEasy10 min
Oyster mushroom ravioli and pumpkin soupMedium15 min
Foie gras fried with appleEasy20 min
Wild mushroom and asparagus risottoMedium15 min

