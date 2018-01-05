Albums
The best recipes using Apricot
:
Mini apricot tarts
Apricot tart
Roasted apricots with basil and parmesan
Crispy duck with apricot and plum sauce
Hard
30 min
Apricot, ricotta and amaretti coulis
Easy
10 min
Apricot crumble
Easy
10 min
Almond and apricot tart
Medium
40 min
Chicken tagine with dried apricots
Easy
15 min
Apricot crumble with faisselle & shortbread
Easy
20 min
Chicory salad with dried apricot and goat's cheese
Easy
10 min
Fruit fritters
Easy
15 min
Chickpea and aubergine tagine
Easy
20 min
Chocolate mud pots with pumpkins and ghosts
Medium
10 min
Stuffed turnip with dried fruit
Medium
25 min
Macadamia fruit crumble
Medium
25 min
Crabstick pie
Easy
20 min
Broccoli salad with cracked wheat and pistachio
Easy
10 min
Charlotte aux pommes
Easy
40 min
Venus cocktail
Easy
0 min
Fat free fruit loaf
Medium
15 min
Chocolate cake
Easy
20 min
Sangria
Easy
15 min
Stuffed capon chicken with nuts and cardoon
Medium
45 min
Spicy mango gratin
Medium
30 min
Wholewheat muffins
Easy
10 min
Chicken stuffed with dried fruit
Easy
15 min
Magic cottage cheese
Easy
10 min
Simnel cake (easter cake)
Medium
30 min
Banana cake
Easy
30 min
Fruity macadamia snack bars
Easy
20 min
