> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Apricot

:
Mini apricot tarts recipe
Mini apricot tarts		Apricot tart recipe
Apricot tart		Roasted apricots with basil and parmesan recipe
Roasted apricots with basil and parmesan
Crispy duck with apricot and plum sauceHard30 min
Apricot, ricotta and amaretti coulisEasy10 min
Apricot crumbleEasy10 min
Almond and apricot tartMedium40 min
Chicken tagine with dried apricotsEasy15 min
Apricot crumble with faisselle & shortbreadEasy20 min
Chicory salad with dried apricot and goat's cheeseEasy10 min
Fruit frittersEasy15 min
Chickpea and aubergine tagineEasy20 min
Chocolate mud pots with pumpkins and ghostsMedium10 min
Stuffed turnip with dried fruitMedium25 min
Macadamia fruit crumbleMedium25 min
Crabstick pieEasy20 min
Broccoli salad with cracked wheat and pistachioEasy10 min
Charlotte aux pommes Easy40 min
Venus cocktailEasy0 min
Fat free fruit loafMedium15 min
Chocolate cakeEasy20 min
SangriaEasy15 min
Stuffed capon chicken with nuts and cardoonMedium45 min
Spicy mango gratinMedium30 min
Wholewheat muffinsEasy10 min
Chicken stuffed with dried fruitEasy15 min
Magic cottage cheeseEasy10 min
Simnel cake (easter cake)Medium30 min
Banana cake Easy30 min
Fruity macadamia snack barsEasy20 min

1

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayThe best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         