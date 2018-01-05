Albums
The best recipes using Pineapple
:
Prawn and pineapple kebabs
Pork fillets with pineapple
Mango, pineapple, banana and chocolate cups
Chicken with lemon and pineapple
Easy
15 min
Poached pineapple with green mango and chilli
Easy
5 min
Chocolate and pineapple cake
Easy
30 min
Yoghurt and pineapple cake
Easy
20 min
Pineapple fritters
Easy
15 min
Grilled pineapple with vanilla sauce
Easy
10 min
Duck with pineapple and ginger
Medium
35 min
Pineapple carpaccio with coriander
Medium
30 min
Chicken and pineapple salad
Medium
40 min
Pineapple mousse
Easy
20 min
Pineapple carpaccio
Easy
180 min
Spicy pineapple skewers
Easy
30 min
Jamaican jerk chicken and potato stir fry
Easy
10 min
Quick and easy pizza
Easy
10 min
Chocolate fondue
Easy
15 min
Sweet & sour pork
Easy
40 min
Fruit fritters
Easy
15 min
Coco boy (non-alcoholic)
Easy
5 min
Paradise sun
Easy
5 min
Mimosa
Easy
5 min
Planter's punch
Easy
15 min
Exotic salad with bean sprouts and coriander
Easy
30 min
Tropical omelette
Easy
5 min
Exotic fruit salad
Easy
80 min
Spicy pear skewers
Easy
20 min
West indian tiramisu
Easy
15 min
Ivory coast salad
Medium
60 min
