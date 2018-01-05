> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Pineapple

:
Prawn and pineapple kebabs recipe
Prawn and pineapple kebabs		Pork fillets with pineapple recipe
Pork fillets with pineapple		Mango, pineapple, banana and chocolate cups recipe
Mango, pineapple, banana and chocolate cups
Chicken with lemon and pineappleEasy15 min
Poached pineapple with green mango and chilliEasy5 min
Chocolate and pineapple cakeEasy30 min
Yoghurt and pineapple cakeEasy20 min
Pineapple frittersEasy15 min
Grilled pineapple with vanilla sauceEasy10 min
Duck with pineapple and gingerMedium35 min
Pineapple carpaccio with corianderMedium30 min
Chicken and pineapple saladMedium40 min
Pineapple mousseEasy20 min
Pineapple carpaccioEasy180 min
Spicy pineapple skewersEasy30 min
Jamaican jerk chicken and potato stir fryEasy10 min
Quick and easy pizzaEasy10 min
Chocolate fondueEasy15 min
Sweet & sour porkEasy40 min
Fruit frittersEasy15 min
Coco boy (non-alcoholic)Easy5 min
Paradise sunEasy5 min
MimosaEasy5 min
Planter's punchEasy15 min
Exotic salad with bean sprouts and corianderEasy30 min
Tropical omeletteEasy5 min
Exotic fruit saladEasy80 min
Spicy pear skewersEasy20 min
West indian tiramisuEasy15 min
Ivory coast saladMedium60 min

12

