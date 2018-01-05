> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Avocado

:
Iced avocado soup with salmon recipe
Iced avocado soup with salmon		Avocado and lime terrine recipe
Avocado and lime terrine		Avocado and tomato salad recipe
Avocado and tomato salad
Veal and avocado tartareEasy80 min
Smoked salmon with avocados and fine herbsMedium30 min
Brown rice, chicken and avocado saladEasy10 min
Creole stuffed avocadosMedium20 min
Asparagus with spicy avocado sauceEasy20 min
Avocado, shrimp and grapefruit towerEasy5 min
Salmon, avocado and grapefruit verrinesEasy20 min
Salmon, avocado and cucumber sushiHard10 min
Avocado pastaEasy10 min
Avocado mousse with smoked troutEasy20 min
Lamb chops with pea, mint and avocado saladMedium45 min
Avocado and parma ham skewersEasy15 min
Winter guacamoleEasy10 min
Mexican guacamoleEasy20 min
Chunky beef chilli with creamy cheese salsaEasy25 min
Salmon mousseMedium5 min
Kiwi and crab saladEasy10 min
Cucumber sushiHard70 min
Tapas: tortoiseheadsEasy20 min
Cobb scrambleEasy10 min
GuacamoleEasy15 min
Fish tacosEasy20 min
Ivory coast saladMedium60 min

