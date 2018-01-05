Albums
The best recipes using Avocado
:
Iced avocado soup with salmon
Avocado and lime terrine
Avocado and tomato salad
Veal and avocado tartare
Easy
80 min
Smoked salmon with avocados and fine herbs
Medium
30 min
Brown rice, chicken and avocado salad
Easy
10 min
Creole stuffed avocados
Medium
20 min
Asparagus with spicy avocado sauce
Easy
20 min
Avocado, shrimp and grapefruit tower
Easy
5 min
Salmon, avocado and grapefruit verrines
Easy
20 min
Salmon, avocado and cucumber sushi
Hard
10 min
Avocado pasta
Easy
10 min
Avocado mousse with smoked trout
Easy
20 min
Lamb chops with pea, mint and avocado salad
Medium
45 min
Avocado and parma ham skewers
Easy
15 min
Winter guacamole
Easy
10 min
Mexican guacamole
Easy
20 min
Chunky beef chilli with creamy cheese salsa
Easy
25 min
Salmon mousse
Medium
5 min
Kiwi and crab salad
Easy
10 min
Cucumber sushi
Hard
70 min
Tapas: tortoiseheads
Easy
20 min
Cobb scramble
Easy
10 min
Guacamole
Easy
15 min
Fish tacos
Easy
20 min
Ivory coast salad
Medium
60 min
More recipes :
Lobster salad
Tomato and tapenade tart
Tomato caviar
Stuffed vegetables
Tomato and mozzarella quiche
Sweet and sour tomato soup
Tomato gazpacho
Salmon and Dill Crumble
Gougeres
Borguignon fondue
