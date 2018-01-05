> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Banana

:
Banana and coconut tart recipe
Banana and coconut tart		Banana fritters recipe
Banana fritters		Mango, pineapple, banana and chocolate cups recipe
Mango, pineapple, banana and chocolate cups
Chocolate bananasEasy15 min
Banana cakeEasy20 min
Chocolate and banana cakesEasy20 min
Rum and banana pancakesEasy30 min
Banana flambéEasy10 min
Grilled choco-bananasEasy15 min
Banana nut breadEasy15 min
Banana blinisEasy30 min
Baked bananas with oranges and grand marnierEasy20 min
Banana splitMedium10 min
Ginger bananasEasy10 min
Banana tarte tatinEasy15 min
Prawn and banana curryEasy min
Baked honey and pistachio bananas Easy15 min
Banana cake Easy30 min
Banana and chocolate spring rollsEasy20 min
Banoffee pieEasy15 min
Papaya fruit saladEasy25 min
Javanese rabbitEasy15 min
Pumpkin and caramelised shallot tarte tatinMedium15 min
Caribbean quailMedium15 min
Vitamin-loaded smoothieEasy5 min
Macadamia fruit crumbleMedium25 min
Stuffed peppersEasy10 min
Fruit frittersEasy15 min
Habano mexicoEasy5 min
West indian chicken curryEasy20 min

12

More recipes :

