The Cook Book

The best recipes using Cherry

Apple & picota cherry tartlets recipe
Cherry tomatoes stuffed with fromage fraisEasy10 min
Cherry clafoutisEasy20 min
Kebab karaz lamb with cherries and pomegranateEasy15 min
Cherry gratinEasy10 min
Picota cherry cordialEasy15 min
Chocolate and picota cherry terrineMedium55 min
Morello cherry jam Easy30 min
Iced cherry nougatEasy40 min
Cherry verrines with mascarpone and cinnamonEasy35 min
Cherry and almond cakeEasy15 min
Chocolate and cherry muffinsEasy20 min
Cherry tomato, goat's cheese and olive clafoutisEasy20 min
Cherry clafoutisEasy15 min
Cherry tomato and goat's cheese saladEasy5 min
Red fruit compoteEasy15 min
Chicken and citrus saladEasy25 min
Vegetable and tofu stir-fryEasy10 min
Salmon parcelsEasy10 min
Chorizo and vodka pastaEasy30 min
Potato and feta bakeEasy10 min
Cooked and raw vegetable saladMedium30 min
Spooky cheesy shredded wheat chicken fingersEasy15 min
Fruity pancakes recipeEasy10 min
Christmas cakeMedium30 min
Planter's punchEasy15 min
Vegetable crudités with cream cheese sauceEasy15 min
Blue lagoon Easy5 min

