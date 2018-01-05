Albums
The best recipes using Chestnut
:
Charlotte gateaux with chestnuts
Chocolate and chestnut muffins
Broccoli with chestnuts, black pepper and pancetta
Chocolate and chestnut fondants
Easy
10 min
Lentil and chestnut stew
Medium
30 min
Chocolate chestnut cake
Easy
15 min
Carrot and chestnut crunchy rolls
Easy
20 min
Pumpkin and chestnut soup
Easy
15 min
Roast turkey in chestnut sauce
Medium
60 min
Goose with chestnuts
Medium
40 min
Christmas log with chestnut mousse
Hard
90 min
Chestnut mousse
Medium
35 min
Chestnut macaroons with chocolate sauce
Hard
30 min
Chestnut & mustard parcels
Medium
15 min
Beetroot and dill consomme
Medium
15 min
Pear and chocolate gateau
Hard
30 min
Sausage & lentils with maille mustard sauce
Medium
15 min
Vegetarian stir-fry
Easy
20 min
Turkey and broccoli stir-fry
Easy
20 min
Five spice chicken
Medium
10 min
Veal escalopes with beansprouts and sesame
Medium
30 min
More recipes :
Mango mousse
Fish carpaccio
Grilled fish with mussels
Fresh fruit kebabs
Roasted vegetable and fish salad
Chicken with yoghurt and mint
Sunshine oranges
Spanish omelette
Liver kebabs
Mussels with green pepper
