> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Chestnut

:
Charlotte gateaux with chestnuts recipe
Charlotte gateaux with chestnuts		Chocolate and chestnut muffins recipe
Chocolate and chestnut muffins		Broccoli with chestnuts, black pepper and pancetta recipe
Broccoli with chestnuts, black pepper and pancetta
Chocolate and chestnut fondantsEasy10 min
Lentil and chestnut stewMedium30 min
Chocolate chestnut cakeEasy15 min
Carrot and chestnut crunchy rollsEasy20 min
Pumpkin and chestnut soupEasy15 min
Roast turkey in chestnut sauceMedium60 min
Goose with chestnutsMedium40 min
Christmas log with chestnut mousseHard90 min
Chestnut mousseMedium35 min
Chestnut macaroons with chocolate sauceHard30 min
Chestnut & mustard parcelsMedium15 min
Beetroot and dill consommeMedium15 min
Pear and chocolate gateauHard30 min
Sausage & lentils with maille mustard sauce Medium15 min
Vegetarian stir-fryEasy20 min
Turkey and broccoli stir-fryEasy20 min
Five spice chickenMedium10 min
Veal escalopes with beansprouts and sesameMedium30 min

1

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersHow do the stars of the 1990's look today?
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         