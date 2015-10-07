50 Stylish Wedding Guest Dresses That Are Sure To Impress

When it comes to getting dressed for a wedding, always aim to look chic and stylish. It can't be too try hard that you upstage the bride and the bridal party but that doesn't mean you have to go all drab. The important thing to remember when dressing for a wedding is the adhere to the dress code, once you have worked that out have a look at these looks and get inspired.
Flower Power
Weddings are the perfect time to bring out your romantic floral prints. Allow the prints to be the star of your outfit by paring a floral dress with simple muted heels. This sure you make you stand out from the wedding crowd.
Lacey Number
When we say lace it's probably best to avoid wearing a white/ivory lace dress. But when it comes to coloured lace dress, go right ahead. A lace number is great for cocktail dress code. It's party ready yet super chic.
Glamorous Gown
Gowns are perfect for black tie weddings, it's sophisticated and so glamorous. And although tradition says that only the bride should wear a long dress, we completely disagree.
Prom Dress
This is wedding guest dress 101. A prom style dress is feminine, romantic and ideal for weddings. These dresses will see you through all weddings no matter the season.
Short Dress
Yes, it's a wedding and not a night out, but you can actually wear a short dress to a wedding and look appropriate. If you're going short it's important to remember that you can't go too short - no-one wants to be *that* guest.
