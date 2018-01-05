- Bridezilla quiz: what kind of bride are you?

If you haven't come across a Bridezilla yet then consider yourself lucky.



"Bridezilla" is the charming term used to describe difficult brides-to-be: perfectly rational women who turn into monsters when preparing for their big day.



How can you recognise one?



To put it politely, your typical Bridezilla is more than a little stressed out by her im[peding nuptials...



She is convinced that she has the right to do or say anything simply because she's getting married.



She's a perfectionist right down to the tip of her train.



Some will even go as far as ordering their friends and family around, with scant regard for feelings, just to get what they want.



Think that could never be you? Don't be so sure... otherwise calm and collected women can suddenly turn into vicious harpies when wedding planning is on the agenda!



Take our quiz to find out just how safe you are from the Bridezilla syndrome!





MM, CB

