Choosing your wedding date

Question 2/10 :



Your sister is planning a big 30th birthday bash for the exact same day you're hoping to get married... • Changing the date is out of the question! Her birthday also happens to be the anniversary of your first kiss so it's a symbolic date. She'll have plenty more birthdays! • You suggest that she postpones her party and invite some of her friends to your wedding. You even promise to sing "Happy Birthday" to her in front of all the guests. • You're philosophical about it. After all, you haven't even reserved anywhere yet so you let her get on with her birthday party plans for that date.



