>
>
Are you a Bridezilla?

Choosing your wedding date

 

- Choosing your wedding date


Question 2/10 :

Your sister is planning a big 30th birthday bash for the exact same day you're hoping to get married...
 •  Changing the date is out of the question! Her birthday also happens to be the anniversary of your first kiss so it's a symbolic date. She'll have plenty more birthdays!
 •  You suggest that she postpones her party and invite some of her friends to your wedding. You even promise to sing "Happy Birthday" to her in front of all the guests.
 •  You're philosophical about it. After all, you haven't even reserved anywhere yet so you let her get on with her birthday party plans for that date.


  
  


Questions: 2


Love & Sex Editor
26/01/2010


Don't miss...
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersHot celebrity men in uniform
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         