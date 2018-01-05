>
>
Are you a Bridezilla?

Best man's speech

 

© COMSTOCK IMAGES / Jupiterimages - Best man's speech
© COMSTOCK IMAGES / Jupiterimages


Question 6/10 :

You know that your fiancé's best man is planning a little something to liven things up at the reception...
 •  You send him an email with the following instructions: "no dodgy photos of me or Mike to be printed, no mention of ex-partners, no reference to THAT night out down Canal Street, etc"
 •  You don't want to know anything about his plans and just want to be surprised… for better and for worse!
 •  You ask him simply not to crack any crude jokes out of respect for your grandparents' innocent ears!


  
  


Questions: 6


Love & Sex Editor
26/01/2010


Don't miss...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsThe massive rose gold trend
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramThe longest celebrity relationships
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         