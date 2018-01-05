Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Love & Sex
Dating
Relationship Advice
Sex Tips
Wedding
Understanding Men
Wedding Albums
Love Albums
All articles
Autumn Wedding Flower Bouquet Inspiration
Quiz: Are You Ready To Move In Together?
Albums
Wedding
All articles
Home
>
Love & Sex
>
Wedding
Are you a Bridezilla?
Choice of bridesmaid
Question 8/10 :
Your childhood friend would like her daughter to be one of your bridesmaids. The problem: she's a right little madam!
• You explain to your friend that her daughter will look ridiculous in the bridesmaid dresses that you've already ordered as they're all far too big for her.
• You tell her that it's a shame but you've already chosen all the bridesmaids and don't need any more.
• You feel embarrassed but you give in.
Questions:
8
What To Do If The Condom Splits?
Online dating
STDs: all about sexually transmitted diseases
This Bridezilla Is Forcing Her Bridesmaids To Lose Weight For...
Love & Sex Editor
26/01/2010
Article Plan
Bridezilla quiz: what kind of bride are you?
▼
Bridezilla quiz: what kind of bride are you?
Choosing your wedding date
Your vision of getting married
Wedding guests
Trying on your wedding dress
Best man's speech
Too many wedding guests
Choice of bridesmaid
Wedding budget issues
Bride-to-be nickname
Bridezilla personality test - You're no Bridezilla
Bridezilla personality test - You're a Bridezilla-etteYoung lady - you are a b
Bridezilla personality test - You're a true Bridezilla
Don't miss...
Next Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
Winter nail inspiration
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!