- Wedding budget issues

|Question 9/10 :
Your wedding budget is spiralling out of control. Your worried fiancé sounds the alarm, telling you that cutbacks need to be made! How do you react?
| • You refuse. The happiest day of your life deserves the best. You decide to take out a loan or ask your parents for a financial helping hand.
| • OK, ok…You reduce the number of bottles of champagne, bouquets of flowers and table decorations but you refuse to go without the fireworks and the live band at the reception.
| • You cancel the live band, fireworks and the hot air balloon that was meant to take you to the church but you don't want to skimp on the catering: champagne and delicacies for all!