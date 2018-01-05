Bridezilla personality test - You're no Bridezilla ©Zélia Sur la terre comme au ciel Congratulations!



You haven't picked up the contagious Bridezilla virus that lurks around brides-to-be. Are you naturally immune?



Maybe you've been the victim of a Bridezilla yourself and don't want other people to go through the same thing...



Whatever the reason, you understand that your big day should be a moment of shared happiness, not a show that has to be perfectly organised to the minutest of details.



You're open to surprises and willing to let the magic of the day run its own course. You don't want to control everything although, naturally, you're a bit stressed and eager for everything to run smoothly for you and your guests.



You're also aware that marital life and your long-term happiness don't depend on the success of this one single day.



Tip: stay as you are! All the same, delight in a whim every once in a while: you deserve it!





More wedding-related content:

> Wedding hitches: what to do if it all goes wrong...

> Wedding on a budget

> How will you handle your wedding day?





