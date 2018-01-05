Bridezilla personality test - You're a Bridezilla-etteYoung lady - you are a b

|
Are you a Bridezilla?
|
You may have your friends and family fooled for now but will one false move from them show your true colours? Is that a grimace or a grin on your face? We can't tell...
You know exactly what you want and you're not willing to give up on anything without a fight.
Your wedding must be the most wonderful of all weddings and it must make your friends envious... whatever the cost!
However, you're crafty and have a subtle strategy which means nobody realises what you're up to.
To maintain your image of the perfect bride-to-be, you're full of smiles, false excuses and pseudo sacrifices but quite willing to crush any obstacles that might get in the way of your ideal wedding.
Tip: don't lose sight of the fact that this special day is an opportunity to share your happiness, not to brandish it about like a trophy. You don't have anything to prove!
