Cheap engagement rings: Beaverbrooks 9 carat gold cubic zirconia solitaire ring - Beaverbrooks engagement ring

Looking for a cheap engagement ring?



An original solitaire ring with a cubic zirconia stone that appears to be "captured" in the heart of the ring... a very poetic analogy.



Affordable engagement rings: Beaverbrooks 9 carat gold cubic zirconia solitaire ring, £135