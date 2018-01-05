>
Create a gown that's perfect for you - Custom made wedding dresses
Create a gown that's perfect for you
Custom made wedding dresses aren't just for My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding. Anyone can commission a wedding gown that's perfect for them.

Your wedding dress should reflect you and your personality. Whether you want a massive meringue, a sleek fishtail number or something short and quirky - you can really get something that suits you with custom made wedding dresses.

You can have a bridal gown made by an experienced tailor or dress-maker either in the UK or abroad, the process is so much fun and can even save you money!

By going with custom made dresses you can literally design your own wedding dress almost without restriction.

Alternatively you can even have a dress that's inspired by something waaaaay out of your price range or from a previous season that's no longer available.

Custom made wedding dresses - how to prepare

  • Browse through bridal magazines and cut out the type of dresses you like the look of.
  • Organise a few dress-shopping trips with friends and even try some on. It helps to get a sense of what you do and don't want.
  • Buy your wedding heels or at least decide on the height - it could influence the length of your dress.
  • Visit a fabric shop - if you're not really familiar with fabrics it's nice to go along and see what they look and feel like in real life.




 
  
02/03/2012
