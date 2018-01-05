Dresses made in the UK Having your dress custom made by a tailor in the UK often isn't as expensive as you might think.



Prices can start from as little as a couple of hundred pounds and you're guaranteed to get something that fits you perfectly and that's exactly what you want.



"My dress was handmade and it was utterly perfect." Says Anna, an writer from London, 30 who had her dress created by Orhan London Tailoring.



"I never wanted a massive, tight, restrictive gown. I got married abroad in mid-summer so I also knew it had to be light enough to carry and for me to survive in an outside ceremony in 40 degree heat."



Anna advises speaking to a few tailors before you make your decision and ask to see examples of previous dresses. Testimonies are also a really good of information and you'll often find these on the tailor's website.



"It's really important to get along with the people who are making your dress. I felt really lucky in this respect." says Anna.



Caroline, from Brighton, 28, agrees "I had a really good feeling about Joanne Flemming - there's nothing worse than meeting a dress maker and realising you're on completely different wave lengths!"



Call and organise a consultation to get an idea of costs and ensure you get along with person who'll be responsible for creating your dress! You need to be on the same page creatively and know that they'll respect your ideas.

What to take along to your consultation - Examples of the sort of dresses you like

- Your wedding heels, or any heels which are the same height as you'll wear on the day What to ask - How much will the dress cost to make

- Does the price include material

- How long will the process take

- How many fittings will you have

- Can you make changes to the design during the process



Other dress makers in the UK Dodie Designer, Manchester

Gabrielle's Sewing Studio, Reading

Kate Collins, Newcastle

Maria Rebecca, York

Sarah Treble, Exeter

Charlotte's Bridal Wear, Winchester

Trish Herd, Birmingham

Carrie Ann Designs, Swansea

Anglea Vickers, Nottingham

Suzanne James, Cardiff

Rowancrafts, Inverness











