Custom made wedding dresses
Dresses made abroad

   

Abbie''s dress being made in Vietnam - Dresses made abroad
Abbie''s dress being made in Vietnam
Lily decided to go for a custom made wedding dress and a pre-wedding trip to Thailand gave her the perfect opportunity.

"I felt really restricted in the wedding dresses I tried on in shops." Says Lily, 29, a primary school teacher from Brighton. "I got a really good sense of what I didn't want in those sessions but nothing I tried felt completely right."

Save money

"I got my wedding dress made for me in Thailand. It cost the equivalent of £150. I took pictures of what I wanted, they measured me and two weeks later they posted me my dress."

Getting your wedding dress created for you in a foreign country may seem like a great idea but a word of caution...

"My dress was gorgeous but it wasn't lined so when I tried it on, I realised it was practically see-through!" Explains Lily.

Fortunately a friend stepped in and lined it for Lily just before the wedding.

Think fabrics

Another thing to think about is the fabrics you want.

"I had my dress made for me in Vietnam." Says Abbie, 30, a copy-writer from Reading. "They had so many fabrics but I wanted lace and their selection was really woeful."

Abbie got a UK dress maker to replace the lace panels on the dress but the additional cost made a dent in the savings she'd hoped to make in buying her dress abroad.

"I couldn't have my Jimmy Choos in the end but I have to say I LOVED the dress."

Abbie recommends taking fabric with you if you want to have a wedding dress made abroad. About 5-6 metres is enough for a wedding dress provided you don't want anything too large.




  
 
Love & Sex Editor
02/03/2012
Custom made wedding dresses

Latest… 05/01/2018
