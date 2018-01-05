>
>
I do: 10 stunning engagement rings
 Photo 10/10 
Bulgari Serpenti pink gold ring - Bulgari engagement ring
In this article

Bulgari Serpenti pink gold ring - Bulgari engagement ring


Not only is the serpent a symbol of wisdom, life and eternity, it's also a Bulgari icon making a comeback to celebrate the brand's 125th anniversary. This serpent's winding body will coil itself around your finger for life...

Bulgari Serpenti ring in pink gold with pavé diamonds, 0.56 carats, around £2,500
www.bulgari.com


Also in our Wedding section:
> Something new: bridal lingerie by Fred & Ginger
> Calculate your wedding budget
> Wedding survey


Fashion Editor
25/01/2010
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Engagement rings selection

Don't miss...
The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazziNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for menCelebrity Men with Glasses
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         