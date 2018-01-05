In this article



















Bulgari Serpenti pink gold ring - Bulgari engagement ring

Not only is the serpent a symbol of wisdom, life and eternity, it's also a Bulgari icon making a comeback to celebrate the brand's 125th anniversary. This serpent's winding body will coil itself around your finger for life... Bulgari Serpenti ring in pink gold with pavé diamonds, 0.56 carats, around £2,500

