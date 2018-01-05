|
Haute Couture wedding dresses 2012-2013
Haute Couture wedding dressesOK. We know it's kinda cruel to share these beauties with you - but trust us, seeing is believing.
These Haute Couture wedding dresses from the designers at Paris Haute Couture A/W 2012-2013 are worth getting monogamous for.
We've picked out 10 of the best wedding dresses from some of the world's most prestigious fashion houses: Jean Paul Gaultier, Chanel, Elie Saab, Versace, Christophe Josse... and plenty more.
Browse through the veils, lace and tulle, and let us know which dresses you say 'I do' to.
Elie Saab's golden hued bridal gown is very Grace Kelly - with a midas touch. We love the over-sized veil!
© Pixelformula
AB, CB
Love & Sex Editor
26/07/2012
