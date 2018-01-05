>
>

Haute Couture wedding dresses 2012-2013

 
Elie Saab wedding dress: haute couture autumn/winter 2012-2013
In this article
Haute Couture wedding dresses

Haute Couture wedding dresses

OK. We know it's kinda cruel to share these beauties with you - but trust us, seeing is believing.

These Haute Couture wedding dresses from the designers at Paris Haute Couture A/W 2012-2013 are worth getting monogamous for.

We've picked out 10 of the best wedding dresses from some of the world's most prestigious fashion houses: Jean Paul Gaultier, Chanel, Elie Saab, Versace, Christophe Josse... and plenty more.

Browse through the veils, lace and tulle, and let us know which dresses you say 'I do' to.

Left:

Elie Saab's golden hued bridal gown is very Grace Kelly - with a midas touch. We love the over-sized veil!

© Pixelformula


Love this wedding dress?
I do
Eww

AB, CB  
Love & Sex Editor
26/07/2012
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!Next Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         