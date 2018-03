In this article



















Christophe Josse wedding dress: haute couture autumn/winter 2012-2013

Christophe Josse has gone all virginal with this prim peplum wedding gown.



Nipped in at the waist and billowing out in true princess form, the metres of ivory taffeta make this an elegant and feminine dress that needs nothing more than a simple headband for accessorising.







