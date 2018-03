In this article



















Jean Paul Gaultier wedding dress: haute couture autumn/winter 2012-2013

Jealous of your man's wedding style? Then get yourself a Jean Paul Gaultier wedding dress - complete with tails and top hat.



This androgynous look is ultra playful and mixes things up with heavy eye make-up and enormous bridal wedges.



For brides that just wanna have fun - this one is for you!









