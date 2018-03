In this article



















Chanel wedding dress: haute couture autumn/winter 2012-2013

Chanel has reinvented the princess dress with this monumental dress-come-coat in top-to-toe white feathers.



A spectacular bridal dress for a winter wedding, only wear if you have the kind of confidence that will halt anyone's "big bird" asides in their tracks. You are snow queen perfection.



