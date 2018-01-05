>
>

Hen night ideas: Top 10 treats for the bride to be

 
Hen night ideas: Top 10 treats for the bride-to-be
In this article
Hen night ideas: Top 10 treats for the bride-to-be

Hen night ideas

Hen nights - we love them here at sofeminine. But when you're landed - sorry gifted - the role of chief bridesmaid, dreaming up the best hen night ideas can be a daunting task.

We used to make do with a good night out on the town in fancy dress, L plates and with a bag full of willy straws (personally, we love those nights).

But today's brides-to-be are increasingly on the look out for some more unusual hen night ideas.

So we've done a bit of research and chosen what we believe to be the best hen night ideas out there.

There's poles, make up, scones and jam and a lot of vodka shots in the mix. Intrigued...?

Read on for some more original hen night ideas...


Sophie Herdman
09/10/2012
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeHomemade Valentine's Day cards
Winter nail inspirationThe most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         