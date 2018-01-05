In this article





















Hen night ideas: Top 10 treats for the bride-to-be



Hen night ideas



We used to make do with a good night out on the town in fancy dress, L plates and with a bag full of willy straws (personally, we



But today's brides-to-be are increasingly on the look out for some more unusual



So we've done a bit of research and chosen what we believe to be the best



There's poles, make up, scones and



Read on for some more original



Hen nights - we love them here at sofeminine. But when you're landed - sorry gifted - the role of chief bridesmaid, dreaming up the best hen night ideas can be a daunting task.We used to make do with a good night out on the town in fancy dress, L plates and with a bag full of willy straws (personally, we love those nights).But today's brides-to-be are increasingly on the look out for some more unusual hen night ideas.So we've done a bit of research and chosen what we believe to be the best hen night ideas out there.There's poles, make up, scones and jam and a lot of vodka shots in the mix. Intrigued...?Read on for some more original hen night ideas...