>
>
Hen night ideas: Top 10 treats for the bride to be
  
5. Get crafty
In this article

5. Get crafty


Craft is big at the moment, so it's no surprise that it's taking over the hen night world.

There are all sorts of crafty classes you can arrange for your friend's hen night. You can make jewellery, fascinators for the wedding and even garters (steady now).

It's a great way to bond with the other hens, and at the end of it you have something to remember you special day by, perfect!

Lots of places offer crafty courses, some of our favourites are at Bristol House, The London Jewellery School and The Makery.
Sophie Herdman
09/10/2012
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for menOscars Red Carpet Pictures
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayCeleb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         