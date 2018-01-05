In this article





















5. Get crafty

Craft is big at the moment, so it's no surprise that it's taking over the hen night world.



There are all sorts of crafty classes you can arrange for your friend's hen night. You can make jewellery, fascinators for the wedding and even garters (steady now).



It's a great way to bond with the other hens, and at the end of it you have something to remember you special day by, perfect!



Lots of places offer crafty courses, some of our favourites are at Bristol House, The London Jewellery School and The Makery.



