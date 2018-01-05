In this article





















2. Bake and make

If you don't think craft is quite up your bride-to-be's street, but you know she loves donning an apron and cooking up a feast in the kitchen, a baking class might be a better option.



There are so many to choose from, but we're particularly big fans of cup cake making classes (yes we know they're going out of fashion, but they're so yummy and so pretty), bread making classes and sushi making classes.



The best thing about the cooking class is that you can all sit down at the end of your day and scoff the labours of your hard work with a glass of Prosecco in hand. Plus, you come away with a little bit of cooking know how.



