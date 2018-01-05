>
>
Hen night ideas: Top 10 treats for the bride to be
  
7. Get boozy
In this article

7. Get boozy


Ok, so your bride-to-be likes the idea of making something, but she can't be bothered to get crafty and she hates cooking (fussy much?)

The solution - cocktail making classes!

Whether you're a Mojito mama or a Long Island lady, you can learn how to make your favourite cocktail to perfection. Or you might even come up with your own concoction.

The best thing about cocktail making classes is that you normally get to have a few little tasters as you go. Or is the best thing actually the dashing cocktail waiters? Hmm, we can't decide...

Of course if making cocktails sounds a bit too much like hard work, you could always opt for wine tasting, which is one of our personal favourites.
Sophie Herdman
09/10/2012
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Naturally beautiful celebritiesMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once DatedThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         