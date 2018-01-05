In this article





















7. Get boozy

Ok, so your bride-to-be likes the idea of making something, but she can't be bothered to get crafty and she hates cooking (fussy much?)



The solution - cocktail making classes!



Whether you're a Mojito mama or a Long Island lady, you can learn how to make your favourite cocktail to perfection. Or you might even come up with your own concoction.



The best thing about cocktail making classes is that you normally get to have a few little tasters as you go. Or is the best thing actually the dashing cocktail waiters? Hmm, we can't decide...



Of course if making cocktails sounds a bit too much like hard work, you could always opt for wine tasting, which is one of our personal favourites.



