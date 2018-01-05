In this article





















1. A right knees up

Is your bride-to-be a fan of all things British? Would she rather spend an evening snuggled up by a warm fire sipping tea than out on the town glugging back tequila?



Well then, chief bridesmaid, we have the perfect hen night idea for you - afternoon tea. Now we don't just mean a cuppa and a digestive biscuit in your tiny kitchen.



We mean the full works at one of the many hotels that offer afternoon tea. The Ritz in London is the classic afternoon tea venue (you have to book that one in advance) but lots of hotels now have a cutesy afternoon tea on offer.



Cakes, scones, crumpets and a good cup of tea in a luxury setting? Sounds perfect to us.



