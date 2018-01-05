>
>
Hen night ideas: Top 10 treats for the bride to be
  
1. A right knees up
In this article

1. A right knees up


Is your bride-to-be a fan of all things British? Would she rather spend an evening snuggled up by a warm fire sipping tea than out on the town glugging back tequila?

Well then, chief bridesmaid, we have the perfect hen night idea for you - afternoon tea. Now we don't just mean a cuppa and a digestive biscuit in your tiny kitchen.

We mean the full works at one of the many hotels that offer afternoon tea. The Ritz in London is the classic afternoon tea venue (you have to book that one in advance) but lots of hotels now have a cutesy afternoon tea on offer.

Cakes, scones, crumpets and a good cup of tea in a luxury setting? Sounds perfect to us.
Sophie Herdman
09/10/2012
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsRare baby names
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersThe most beautiful villages in Europe
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         